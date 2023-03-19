Tremors were also recorded in at least 3 other countries: Mexico, Peru and Argentina

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 in Ecuador left at least 12 dead this Saturday (18.Mar.2023), informed the country’s authorities. Tremors were also recorded at least in the Mexico, Peru It is Argentina.

According to the Ecuadorian government, 11 people died in the province of El Oro and 1 in the province of Azuay. Houses were also destroyed. Authorities did not report the number of injured.

“We are carrying out an assessment of the impacts caused by the earthquake. The institutions were immediately activated and the contingency teams are mobilizing to offer all the support to those affected”said the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, in his Twitter profile.

According to Seismos Argentina, the magnitude of the tremor was 5.7. In Ecuador, the magnitude was 6.9, according to Reuters. In Mexico, the National Seismological Center reported several tremors of different magnitudes. In Peru, which also recorded different tremors, the maximum magnitude was 6.7, according to the National Seismological Center.

“Today, March 18, 2023, at 12:12 pm (TL) an earthquake with an epicenter in the extreme northeast was recorded… [do Equador]“it says.