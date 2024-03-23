EA magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Sunday night (local time), as reported by the Reuters news agency, citing the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The original estimate was 6.6 on the Richter scale. The earthquake occurred at a depth of ten kilometers.

A value of 6.9 on the Richter scale means that destruction can occur within a radius of up to 70 kilometers. According to the United States Geological Survey, part of the US Department of the Interior, deaths cannot be ruled out. Meteorologist Daniel McFarland also said on Twitter that the northern half of the country would most likely be affected by strong aftermath.

However, the all-clear has been given at least for surrounding countries: The US National Tsunami Warning Center in Alaska stated that there is no danger of a tsunami either on the US west coast, British Colombia or Alaska.