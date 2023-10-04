A magnitude 6.4 earthquake this Wednesday shook the Mindanao Island, in the southern region of the Philippines, without authorities initially reporting damage or a tsunami warning.

The United States Geological Survey, which records the seismic activity worldwide, located the hypocenter at a depth of 121 kilometers and about 66 kilometers east of Sarangani.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) ruled out the possibility of the occurrence of a tsunami on the coasts of that country after an earthquake that occurred in Philippines.

Philippines It sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of ​​great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 are recorded every year. earthquakesthe majority moderate, as reported by EFE.