The US Geological Survey reported that an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 occurred off the coast of New Zealand. TASS.

It is reported that tremors were recorded at 00.16 UTC (03.16 Moscow time). The epicenter of the earthquake was located 181 kilometers from the city of Gisborne. The hearth was located at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Data on destruction and casualties were not reported.

Recall that on Friday in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of the New Zealand archipelago Kermadec there was a series of tremors. The magnitude of the strongest of them was 8.1. The country’s authorities announced an urgent evacuation due to a possible tsunami.

In addition, warnings about high waves were spread by the authorities of a number of states, including Australia, Chile and Vanuatu. Earlier it was reported that the waves hit the capital of the Pacific Kingdom of Tonga.