(Reuters) – A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southern Turkey near the border with Syria on Monday, sparking panic and damaging even more buildings two weeks after the worst earthquake in the country’s modern history left tens of thousands of people dead. dead.

Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and long-lasting, damaging buildings and raising dust in the night air of the city of Antakya, where the quake’s epicenter was located. The earthquake was also felt in Egypt and Lebanon, according to Reuters reporters.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 2 km.

Police patrolled Antakya as ambulances rushed to the earthquake-hit area near the city center. Two people fainted, while others crowded the streets around central park making emergency calls on their cellphones.

Reuters saw Turkish rescuers rushing on foot after the latest quake to check on residents, many of whom were living in temporary tents after the tremors two weeks ago.

Muna Al Omar, a resident, said she was in a tent in a park in central Antakya when the earthquake hit.

“I thought the earth was going to open up under my feet,” she said, crying as she held her 7-year-old son in her arms.

“Will there be another tremor?” she asked.

The two earthquakes that hit the region on Feb. 6, which were larger and hit neighboring Syria, left more than 1 million people homeless and killed far more than the latest official figure of 46,000 people in the two countries.

(Additional reporting by Ece Toksabay in Ankara)