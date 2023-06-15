A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. while local authorities warned of aftershocks and possible damage.



The earthquake occurred around 10:00 pm (09:00 pm Colombia time) with an epicenter a hundred kilometers from Manila and a depth of 124 km.

Calatagan Police Chief Emil Mendoza said police station workers ran outside in the face of the tremor, which was also felt in densely populated areas such as Manila. “It was a bit strong. We had to run outside,” said.

For now, there are no major damages or casualties.

There was no immediate information on victims or damage caused, but emergency services were deployed in the area to gauge the impact of the quake, Mendoza declared. The head of the Catalagan disaster management agency, Roland Torres, said the shaking lasted between 30 seconds and a minute.

In the capital, the inhabitants rushed into the street when they noticed the tremor. The information officer of the civil defense office, Diego Mariano, said: “For now, there are no major damages or casualties” according to the reports available so far.

Earthquakes are common in this archipelago located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, an area of ​​intense seismic and volcanic activity that stretches from Japan to Southeast Asia. In October 2013, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the central island of Bohol, killing around 200 people.

