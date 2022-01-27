An earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred Thursday off the coast of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said, about two weeks after the Pacific kingdom was hit by a volcanic eruption and tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the quake occurred about 250 km from the main island of Nuku’alofa, at a depth of 14 km.

There were no immediate reports on the extent of damage caused by the quake. Communication with Tonga remains limited after a volcanic eruption cut the main communications cable there.