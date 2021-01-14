Tremors with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale were recorded in Indonesia in the Sulawesi region, reports RT…

The epicenter of the earthquake was 139 kilometers north-west of the city of Paré Pare, which is home to more than 129 thousand people.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the source of tremors lay at a depth of eight kilometers.

There were no reports of casualties or destruction.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was recorded on the border between Russia and Mongolia.