Magnitude 6.1 earthquake shakes Tokyo and northeastern Japan without tsunami warning

An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 6.1 was felt on Monday in Tokyo and areas of northeastern Japan, without the tremor triggering the tsunami alert.

The earthquake took place at 5:09 p.m. local time (08:09 GMT) at a depth of 350 kilometers in the sea off the coast of Mie prefecture, in the center of the archipelago, according to data from the Japan Meteorological Agency. (JMA).

The eastern and northeastern regions of the country were the ones that most felt the impact of the earthquake due to the plate where it originated.

The tremor reached level 4 on the Japanese seismic scale. (of 7 levels and focused on measuring the agitation on the surface and the potential damage) in the city of Tsukuba, Ibaraki prefecture (north of Tokyo) and in the towns of Namie and Futaba, where the troubled nuclear power plant of Fukushima.

The company that owns the plant, Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO), is checking if there has been any anomaly as a result of the tremor.

The earthquake caused the temporary stoppage of some trains on the high-speed network in the affected areas, although the service was restored around half an hour after the tremor.

The Japanese authorities did not issue a tsunami warning for this earthquake.

Japan sits on the so-called Ring of Fire, one of the most active seismic zones in the world, and it suffers earthquakes relatively frequently, so its infrastructures are specially designed to withstand tremors.

EFE