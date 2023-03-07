Hours later, a second tremor of magnitude 5.6 was also reported on the island of Mindanao, in the south of the country.

A magnitude 6.0 tremor hit the island of Mindanao, in the south of the Philippines, in the early hours of this Tuesday (7.Mar.2023), according to notified the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The main tremor lasted approximately 30 seconds. A 2nd earthquake of magnitude 5.6 also hit the region about 3 hours after the 1st quake.

According to the agency AFPthere are still no reports of victims or damage caused by the disaster, but local authorities are investigating a possible landslide on a highway in the country.



The Philippines is in the region known as the Pacific Ring of Fire and has intense seismic activity due to the meeting of tectonic plates. Earthquakes and volcanic activity are frequent along the Pacific coast.