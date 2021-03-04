In Greece, tremors were again recorded, this time their magnitude was 6.0, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the seismic event was 29 kilometers northwest of the city of Larisa, which is home to about 144 thousand people. The source of the earthquake was at a depth of two kilometers.

According to the TV channel SkaiThe tremors collapsed the walls of two houses that were damaged during an earthquake in the same area on March 3. A fire broke out in one of the buildings. Information about the victims and the injured was not received.

We will remind, on Wednesday in Greece there was an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9. In addition, two aftershocks of magnitude 4.6 and 4.8 were recorded. According to seismologists, the new seismic event is also its aftershock.

Earlier it was reported that a series of tremors occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of New Zealand. The magnitude of the strongest of them was 8.1. The country’s authorities announced an urgent evacuation on Severny Island due to the threat of a tsunami.

In addition, on March 5, it became known that an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 was recorded in Nicaragua near the village of El Astillero. No damage or casualties were reported.