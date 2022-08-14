Sunday, August 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the waters northwest of Vanuatu, in the Pacific

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2022
in World
0


close

vanuatu

Earthquake report in Vanuatu.

Earthquake report in Vanuatu.

At the moment, no serious material damage or fatalities have been reported.

A strong earthquake, of magnitude 5.9, shook the northwest coast of the Vanuatu archipelago this Sundaylocated in the South Pacific, with no serious material damage or casualties reported, and no tsunami warning initially issued.

See also  Mansour bin Zayed Maritime Festival.. Competitions and popular arts

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, placed the earthquake 10 kilometers deep under the seabed and 32 kilometers southwest of the town of Luganville, the second most populous city in the country.

Vanuatu is located near the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and the submarine volcanoes of the Lau Basin, which is why it regularly experiences seismic shocks. The Republic of Vanuatu, with a population of around 250,000 inhabitants, is made up of an archipelago of volcanic origin.

(Also: South Korea pardons Samsung boss to help overcome economic crisis.)

earthquake in china

Another similar seismic event occurred in China, around 03:20 pm local time. The fe magnitude of 5.5, with a surface depth of less than 30 kilometers.

More news

-What Xi Jinping’s war moves say after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

-Tensions grow between Russia and Ukraine due to attacks on the Zaporizhia plant

-Salman Rushdie: they accuse the alleged aggressor of the writer of attempted murder

See also  Ortega assumes fourth term in Nicaragua sanctioned and isolated from the West
weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Magnitude #earthquake #shook #waters #northwest #Vanuatu #Pacific

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Telegram: Apple blocks the update

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.