Magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the waters northwest of Vanuatu, in the Pacific

A strong earthquake, of magnitude 5.9, shook the northwest coast of the Vanuatu archipelago this Sundaylocated in the South Pacific, with no serious material damage or casualties reported, and no tsunami warning initially issued.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS), which records seismic activity around the world, placed the earthquake 10 kilometers deep under the seabed and 32 kilometers southwest of the town of Luganville, the second most populous city in the country.

Vanuatu is located near the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and the submarine volcanoes of the Lau Basin, which is why it regularly experiences seismic shocks. The Republic of Vanuatu, with a population of around 250,000 inhabitants, is made up of an archipelago of volcanic origin.

earthquake in china

Another similar seismic event occurred in China, around 03:20 pm local time. The fe magnitude of 5.5, with a surface depth of less than 30 kilometers.

