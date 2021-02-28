Tremors with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale occurred off the coast of Peru, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the seismic event was located 80 kilometers southwest of the Arequipa region. Its hearth lay at a depth of nine kilometers. Currently, no information has been received about casualties and destruction.

Earlier it was reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 occurred in Alaska.

Recall that in January in Peru, tremors with a magnitude of 5.5 were also recorded. Its epicenter was located 48 kilometers from the city of Minas de Marcona.