The US Geological Survey said the latest quake had a depth of 27.8 km.

The same area, located in Humboldt County, was hit by a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on December 20, destroying homes and roads, disrupting utilities and cutting off water and electricity supplies for thousands of residents..

This region witnesses relatively frequent seismic activity, but the previous earthquake, which measured 6.4 degrees, caused more damage than usual.