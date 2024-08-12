The center added that the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Residents across the Los Angeles area reported feeling the quake strongly.

Monday’s quake comes less than a week after a 5.2-magnitude quake struck Southern California and was also widely felt in Los Angeles. That quake caused no injuries or major damage.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Monday’s earthquake was centered near the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.