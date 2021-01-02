The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported that an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 occurred in Dagestan, reports RIA News.

It will be reported that the phenomenon was recorded at 01.05 UTC (04.05 Moscow time).

According to experts, the epicenter of the tremors was located 21 kilometers northwest of the city of Dagestan fires and 12 kilometers northwest of Derbent.

The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 10 kilometers.

To date, no information has been received about possible casualties and destruction.

Let us remind you that the earthquake in Croatia occurred on December 29. The epicenter was located 46 kilometers southeast of the capital of the republic of Zagreb. The hearth lay at a depth of five kilometers. The natural disaster killed seven people.