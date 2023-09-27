Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred in the Phlegraean Fields volcanic area near Naples on Wednesday morning. © Lena Klimkeit / dpa

The city of Naples was shaken by an earthquake. The effects can be felt as far away as Rome. People flee into the streets in panic.

Naples – Early on Wednesday morning (September 27th), the region around the southern Italian city of Naples was hit by a magnitude 4.2 earthquake. This was announced by the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia based in Rome. The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Phlegraean Fields (Campi Flegrei) – an area with high volcanic activity, around 20 kilometers from Vesuvius.

Earthquake in Italy near Naples – no serious damage, but panic on the streets

After the earthquake, Italian civil defense reported that no injuries or major damage had been found in the early hours of the morning. But as local media reported, many people in the affected area fled onto the streets out of panic from the shaking.

The earthquake also temporarily brought the infrastructure to a standstill on Wednesday. The authorities suspended train traffic for hours, closed schools, closed buildings, roads and bridges in order to check the objects for possible stability damage. Luigi Manzoni, mayor of Pozzuoli, said on Facebook: “We are all awake, the earthquake was very strong.”

Phlegraean fields near Naples – already 1118 tremors in August

Smaller earthquakes are not uncommon in Italy and especially the region. In August of this year alone, 1,118 tremors were registered, which is why the yellow warning level has been in effect here for more than eleven years. However, the earthquake around 3:35 a.m. was the strongest in a long time, so that unlike in most cases, the effects were clearly felt, in some cases even in Rome and Potenza. According to Earthquakenews.de, it was the strongest earthquake on Vesuvius since 1999.

The earthquake appears to be part of a pattern; experts are now even warning of a continuous earthquake and a potentially imminent explosion from the volcano in the Phlegraean Fields. (bk/dpa)