Cihuatlán, Jalisco.- It is registered magnitude 4.2 earthquake in the municipality of Cihuatlán, reported the National Seismological Service.

The earthquake was registered at 11:02 a.m. according to the National Seismological and the epicenter was recorded 157 km southwest of the citywith a depth of 15.5 km and was perceived by the inhabitants.

It is worth mentioning that on February 14, the municipality registered an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at 5:24 p.m.

In the event of an earthquake, it is necessary to evacuate or if it is not possible to place yourself in the previously established area of ​​lower risk, according to Civil Protection of Mexico City.

If possible, turn off light switches, close the stopcock, water and gas.

Lastly, don’t run, many accidents happen during a disorderly evacuation.

We recommend you read: