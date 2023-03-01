Cihuatlán, Jalisco.- It is registered magnitude 4.2 earthquake in the municipality of Cihuatlán, reported the National Seismological Service.
The earthquake was registered at 11:02 a.m. according to the National Seismological and the epicenter was recorded 157 km southwest of the citywith a depth of 15.5 km and was perceived by the inhabitants.
It is worth mentioning that on February 14, the municipality registered an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at 5:24 p.m.
In the event of an earthquake, it is necessary to evacuate or if it is not possible to place yourself in the previously established area of lower risk, according to Civil Protection of Mexico City.
If possible, turn off light switches, close the stopcock, water and gas.
Lastly, don’t run, many accidents happen during a disorderly evacuation.
