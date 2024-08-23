The US has imposed new anti-Russian sanctions against 400 individuals and legal entities

The United States has imposed sanctions on nearly 400 individuals and legal entities from Russia and other countries. This it is said in a statement from the press service of the US Treasury Department.

The document claims that the new restrictions are related to the provision of “goods and services” that “support Russia’s military efforts and help avoid sanctions.”

The companies subject to new sanctions include, in particular, one of the largest in Russia, the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK), as well as the Air Bridge Cargo airline, Liquefied Natural Gas Yakutia LLC, Norilsk Mining and Metallurgical Company named after A.P. Zavenyagin, Raspadskaya, Novatek China and other legal entities.

Earlier, the US assessed the impact of sanctions on Russia’s policy, admitting that the imposed restrictions did not change its strategic results.