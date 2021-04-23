The Magnit retail chain announced the creation of a new store format. The first point opened in Krasnodar, it is a hardware store near the house called “Magnit Master”, VTimes reports.

The sales area, according to the retailer’s plans, should be 50-150 square meters. Soon a second such store will appear in the city, and after summing up the results of their work, the retailer will decide to expand the format.

The format sign is decorated in blue and yellow, and the logo features a nail hammer. It sells goods for repairs, dishes, household chemicals, cosmetics and seasonal goods.

Ruslan Ismailov, deputy general director of Magnit, stressed that this is an experiment for Russia – large players have not yet entered this market in a small format, it is completely occupied by non-chain stores and shops. According to him, the company believes that the niche will be successful, and they will be able to pull customers away from the so-called “1000 little things” stores.

This is not the first experiment for Magnit in the last year. Previously, the retail chain launched My Price discounters, and in 2021 it began testing kiosks under the Magnit Go brand. In addition, the company is introducing the ability to pay for purchases using biometrics. This service is available at selected locations in Moscow, Krasnodar and Rostov-on-Don.