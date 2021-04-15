In case you missed it first time around, Creative Assembly’s classic space horror Alien: Isolation will once again be free on the Epic Games Store next Thursday, 22nd April, with entertaining deck-building RPG Hand of Fate 2 bringing up the rear.

Alien: Isolation, if you’re unfamiliar, originally released back in 2014, offering up a delectable slice of claustrophobic first-person horror charting Amanda Ripley’s attempts to track down her considerably more famous mum, Ellen – portrayed by Sigourney Weaver in the movies.

Soon enough, that journey takes Amanda aboard the starship Sevastopol where, would you believe it, a deadly Xenomorph is on the prowl.

Alien: Isolation – Launch trailer.

The resulting action – a ceaseless game of cat-and-mouse driven by an unscripted and terrifyingly unpredictable AI alien – is as breathlessly tense as it is wonderfully atmospheric, with Creative Assembly perfectly capturing the delightfully lo-fi 70s look of the original Alien movie . It is, in other words, well worth picking up.

As for Hand of Fate 2, is a deliciously old-school dungeon-crawler, in which everything – the map you’ll explore, the stories you’ll uncover, the enemies you’ll encounter, even the weapons and items you’ll accrue – is determined (and, in fact, visually represented) by a deck of cards. And as you push forward, you’ll unlock new cards, opening up further possible permutations for future adventures.

Hand of Fate 2: Announce Trailer.

It’s stuffed with wonderfully evocative writing, but its real star is the Dealer, your brilliantly voiced constant companion, who offers droll observations and veiled threats from the other side of the table as he turns over each new card.

Alien: Isolation and Hand of Fate 2 will be free to add to your Epic Games Store library from next Thursday, 22nd April, for one week.