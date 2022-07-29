Time to record warm temperatures that can make us feel weak due to low blood pressure: what’s better than a coffee to cheer up? done as it once was, thanks to Magnificent age of De’Longhi that grinds the coffee beans to obtain an aroma of other times, and not just coffee, but much more.

Magnifica Evo De’Longhi: grinding and coffee directly to your home

De’Longhi does not deny itself for the quality of the products it offers on the market and the Magnifica evo coffee machine is no exception, thanks to the possibility of grinding coffee beans and making a customized drink according to your tastes. A note of merit goes to the milk frother that guarantees a professional cappuccino, like at the bar but directly ready in the comfortable environment of your home.

Magnifica evo has a design which does not go unnoticed, thanks to its sober and elegant lines, which make it fit in well with any type of furniture. You can customize your milk and coffee based drinks with 5 recipes available. The milk frother is not only used to enjoy excellent cappuccinos but also to prepare hot water for tea and infusions.

Extremely easy to use, the Magnifica evo is characterized by a soft touch display And colorful icons for a wide range of recipes one-touch. Easy to cleanthe De’Longhi coffee machine is equipped with automatic cleaning And dishwasher safe components. Find all this and much more on Amazon at the price of € 399.00 instead of € 529.00 with a saving of € 130.00. Hurry up! Since it is not known how long the offer will last.