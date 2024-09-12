Forecaster Leus: Magnetic storm reaches G3 level

The magnetic storm that hit the Earth has reached the G3 level, which corresponds to a strong magnetic storm. Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus reports this on his Telegram-channel.

The first disturbances in the Earth’s magnetosphere arose on the morning of Thursday, September 12. Around 11 a.m. Moscow time, they led to the beginning of a weak magnetic storm of class G1. The magnetic storm reached level G2 at around 2:30 p.m., which corresponds to an average or moderate storm.

The peak is expected tonight, after 3:00. The end of magnetic storms will occur on Friday, September 13, in the middle of the day.

Earlier, the weather specialist of the Fobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, warned residents of the capital that on Friday, September 13, Moscow would experience the strongest heat in 115 years. In Moscow, the air will warm up to plus 26-29 degrees Celsius during the day, and in the Moscow region – to plus 25-30 degrees, the forecaster said. “The reason for this will be a record-breaking warm night, the specialist explained.