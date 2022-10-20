After an MRI exam, his patients reported feeling better. The first time could have been accidental, the second a coincidence, but as time went on, the suspicion that “something was happening” and the desire to understand prevailed. So Stefano Tortorella, a Roman osteopath, set about studying, to understand the effects of nuclear magnetic resonance (Rmn). Result: it has a physical or chemical ‘activator’ effect, and even more so if used in synergy with the laser that acts as a stimulator. This allows you to ‘capture’ valuable information on the physical or chemical molecules solicited, ‘transcribe’ or ‘bioprint’ them. The results have now translated into an industrial patent, whose application Tortorella sees projected into research on drugs and vaccines “to significantly accelerate their production”, he explains to Adnkronos Salute.

“In general – he underlines – we think of Rmn as a ‘machine’ that takes pictures, but now we have seen that it is capable of detecting any information, even environmental, gaseous. In medicine, therefore, it can read the information emitted by a cellular tissue. , from DNA to Rna, to genetic components. This is very important because, by detecting this information, we will be able to write it directly on a ‘file’ of the Rmn itself and use it according to our interests. ‘the molecules of information taken in the laboratory, “he adds. The laser “used as a stimulator” was then included in the patent within the magnetic resonance.

As for the field of application of the patent (number 102019000008454, called “Combined use of nuclear magnetic resonance and laser”), Tortorella argues that resonance and laser “used in pharmaceutical research could speed up the transport of the active ingredient of a substance, in this case a drug, and place it directly on a synthetic structure, as a sort of ‘chemical photocopy’, thus shortening the time “. That is, they would be part of a drug digitalization process with a much faster production of drugs and vaccines.