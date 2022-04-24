One of the goals of biomedical engineering is to make any type of medical / surgical intervention less invasive. For this purpose themagnetic needlewhich will have the task of being introduced wirelessly into the body with an incision comparable to the puncture with a pin and become a tool to perform biopsies, suture wounds and even administer chemotherapy against the cancer directly to tumors.

The new technology, developed by the technicians of Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineeringwill be controlled by externally applied magnetic forces, without guide wires or human or robotic hands: the magnetic needle promises a future of more precise, safer and much less invasive surgery.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Advanced Intelligent Systems.

Magnetic needle: this is how it works

“These extremely small tools have the potential to revolutionize medicine, but as anyone who has played with magnets knows, size matters.“, he has declared Axel Kriegerassistant professor of mechanical engineering at the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering.

“The smaller the surgical instrument, the less invasive the surgery is, but also the weaker the device’s response to magnetic force. One of the biggest challenges we face is how to ensure that these mini tools can be moved with enough force to penetrate tissues and do the work they are there to do. “Krieger continued.

Krieger, along with a team of engineers from Johns Hopkins Engineering, ofUniversity of Maryland he was born in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, has a solution: a surgical magnetic needle equipped with small magnets precisely inside which, when stimulated by the forces applied externally, slide from one end of the needle to another, tapping against a rigid plate and providing ample force to penetrate into the tissues. They call their device “Pulse Actuated Collisions for Tissue-penetrating Needle “ or MPACT-Needle.

Jhon Hopkins’ expert study describes the first ever demonstration of how unattached magnetic needles can be powerful enough to perform surgery. For their experiments, Krieger and his collaborators connected a thin thread of suture material to the needle, using a joystick connected to a computer to provide commands that allowed the MPACT needle to perform surgical suture on a rabbit cornea. .

“We have shown that these tiny magnetic needles can have strong enough forces to perform delicate surgeries with limited invasiveness“Said the leader of the study Onder Erin, a postdoctoral fellow in mechanical engineering from Johns Hopkins. “I can imagine a time when our device will also be used to perform biopsies and even administer therapies and chemotherapy directly to tumors ”.

The team’s next step is to develop better and more accurate motion control algorithms equipped with imaging modes to precisely control the movement of the device, making surgeries and procedures safer.

Team members say that if the technology is successful, their new magnetic needle will allow access to delicate and hard-to-reach areas of the body, such as the bile duct, to deliver drugs directly to tumors, extract biopsy samples, or suture a wound in fast and effective way to stem any internal bleeding.