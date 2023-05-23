Researchers at the University of Leeds believe they have found the answer to an ancient mystery behind Jupiter’s famous colorful “stripes”, whose images are characterized by a body with bands of tones, as well as a large red spot.

Often these bands move and change, something that scientists have not been able to explain until now.

Now, thanks to a new discovery, made possible by the mission June, of NASA, which provides new information on the magnetic field of Jupiter, Kumiko Hori and Chris Jones, from the School of Mathematics of that English institution, believe they have found the answer.

In a statement, Jones noted: “If you look at Jupiter through a telescope, you see the streaks that go around the Equator along the lines of latitude. There are light and dark belts, and if you look a little closer you can see very fast-moving clouds carried by extraordinarily strong easterly and westerly winds.

“Near the equator, the wind blows east, but as you change latitude a bit, either north or south, it heads west. Then if you go a bit further it goes west and east again. This alternating pattern is very different from the weather on Earth.”

“Every four or five years, things change. The colors of the belts can change and sometimes you see global upheavals when the whole weather pattern goes a little crazy for a moment, and why that happens has been a mystery,” she said.

Scientists already know that Jupiter’s changing appearance is somehow related to infrared variations some 50 kilometers below the gas giant’s surface, and this new research has shown that the variations could, in turn, be caused by waves produced by the planet’s magnetic field, deep within.

With the data collected by Junewhich has been orbiting the planet since 2016, the research team was able to observe and calculate changes in its magnetic field.

Jones added: “It is possible to get wave motions in a planetary magnetic field called torsional oscillations. What is interesting is that when we estimated their periods, they corresponded to those seen in infrared radiation on Jupiter.”

The planet’s astonishing longevity in the harsh radiation environment has meant that the probe has remained in orbit much longer than anticipated. This has led the Leeds researchers to obtain magnetic field data over a much longer period, which is more useful for their work.

By observing the magnetic field for several years, they were able to trace its waves and oscillations and even follow a specific point in it, called the Great Blue Spot.

This point has been moving to the east, but the most recent data shows that it is slowing down, leading the June to believe that it is the beginning of a swing, before reversing and beginning to head west.