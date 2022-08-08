A magnet fisherman found two hand grenades and two firearms in the water on the Erasmusgracht in Amsterdam on Monday morning, the police confirmed after reporting by AT5 .

Part of the Erasmus Park was closed for some time due to the discovery. The same magnet fisherman also found several firearms and a hand grenade at that spot last week.

According to a police spokesman, these are hand grenades from the Second World War. “These are safely detonated in the Western Docklands.” The forensic investigation of the police takes the firearms found to examine them.

Not exciting anymore

The magnet fisherman, John Vleers, has had the hobby for a long time and regularly fishes for explosives, he said last week. at The watchword. This happens so much that he is no longer surprised by a find like this. “This is normal fare,” he told the Amsterdam newspaper.

The police are no longer surprised by such a finding. "We find weapons every week. Explosives occur with less regularity, especially in the east and south of the Netherlands, because there was a lot of fighting there during the Second World War. There is now also a ban on magnet fishing in many places."