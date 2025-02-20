According to The data of the Association for Health Self -care (ANEFP), The food supplements industry is a sector that is constantly growing. In fact, it generates millionaire sales, which has generated some controversy in Social networks, especially in ‘X‘(previously known as Twitter). Normal, of course.

Among the minerals that most help the agency to function properly, is magnesium. Because? It is clear: it is a necessary nutrient to produce serotonin, maintain bones or muscles in good condition and contribute to a proper functioning of the nervous system.

In depth

In general, Magnesium citrate It is very useful to help all people with problems to obtain a repairing break or who need to reduce fatigue. As if this were not enough, it is perfect for relax the muscles or Recover them after intense activity.

And not only that: acts as a natural laxative, helping to eliminate excess waste and body toxins. This not only improves digestion, but it can also reduce Swelling abdominal and even weight. Finally, what It favors is rest, activating the parasympathetic nervous system and contributing to a repair dream.

To take into account

It should be noted that The maximum amount of daily magnesium consumption is set at 250 mg for the adult populationaccording to several data collected by the Spanish Food and Nutrition Security Agency, in compliance with the Directive 2002/46/EC of the European Parliament.

Of course, advisable before starting to take supplementation is advising an expertsince it does not replace a balanced and healthy diet and incorrect use can have adverse side effects.