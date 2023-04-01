Magnesium rediscovered. Michael dominates the Argentinian Ayrton Osmar Gimenez and adds the vacant Silver WBC super featherweight title to his palmares. In the Magicland park of Valmontone (Rome), Lone Wolf forgets the controversial Ibo defeat of Manchester in September, when he lost his unbeaten run and wins on 12 points. This 22nd success, celebrated with the new corner Gesumino Aglioti, matures thanks to a superiority overwhelming and confirms that Magnesi, 28 years old from Palestrina who trains in Civitavecchia, is once again the protagonist: “A shrewd opponent, who ran away, but I landed the right shots at the right time, proving I can win not only by knockout. The defeat made me grow and made me change the way I box” says the winner, who thanks his wife for the 3 months of sacrifices made.

Domain

—

Magnesi immediately begins to dominate the shots: the opponent does not accept the bloody battle but tends to remain on the defensive. Only in the fourth round does Gimenez touch the Italian adversary, well set up and mobile. The Roman begins in the 2nd minute to strike out with the left, between hooks and jabs that score. In the third Michael changes hands and touches with a right hook which allows him a more relaxed recovery, aware of the advantage in scoring. The match unfolds pleasantly, but does not ignite until the South American accepts the battle, thinking rather of remaining on the defensive. Gimenez is in his first match abroad and hesitates too much. Too elusive to hope to worry the Italian. At 24 he also pays the price of experience even if his record is not bad: undefeated in 17 matches but with only 3 knockouts, a sign that his characteristics are not those of the puncher. In the sixth, Gimenez hits hard with a right and makes Gimenez falter, good at recovering immediately. Even in the eighth Magnesi’s right hook is bloody on the face of the Argentine, dominated, progressively demolished. There is no more match. He ends up on points (unanimous verdict). Now Michael can go back to thinking big.