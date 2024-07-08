Magna gasoline, which is used by more than 90 percent of Juarez residents, reached an all-time high price of 18.99 pesos per liter this weekend.

According to the indicators of El Diario, which publishes the gasoline prices in the city every day on the Energy Regulatory Commission’s website, Magna and Premium fuels are showing an upward trend.

From January 1 to July 7, the minimum price of Magna went from 16.49 pesos to 17.79 pesos per liter, which represents an increase of 1.30 pesos per liter, equivalent to a rise of 7.8 percent.

As for the maximum cost of the same, it went from 17.99 pesos at the beginning of the year to 18.99 pesos per liter on July 5, which shows an increase of 5.5 percent in the first half of the year. This cost remained the same until yesterday.

Gasoline prices, minimum and maximum, vary depending on the international market, and these are displayed by the Energy Regulatory Commission. Retailers in turn establish their final costs to the consumer within that range and taking into account the payment of IEPS and the benefit of the border tax incentive.

El Diario’s indicators indicate that the sharpest “jump” in the cost of gasoline this year occurred between April and May.

In January, Magna started with an average minimum cost of 16.49 pesos per liter and a maximum of 17.99. In April, these prices changed and the minimum was recorded at 17.58 pesos per liter and the maximum at 18.69.

On May 28, the same gasoline rose to a minimum price of 17.69 pesos per liter and a maximum of 18.94 pesos, a record until then. However, on July 5, the minimum price was 17.79 pesos per liter and the maximum 18.99 pesos, thus setting a new record with a price never before seen on this border.

Fernando Carbajal, president of the National Organization of Petroleum Retailers (Onexpo), believes that the high prices this weekend in some of the city’s stores are “certainly influenced by prices outside the marketing company and imports.”

He said that the stations that offer these prices are “white flag stations, meaning that they have autonomy in the search for resellers and freedom to manage their establishments. Unlike others, which only subject their prices to what Pemex offers them, some operate under a different scheme, and also obtain their fuel in El Paso, Texas, influenced by the price of the dollar and tariffs.”

“They have a different price at Pemex than we do. It may be because of the dollar that it costs them a little more money… right now GazPro has very cheap gasoline, it doesn’t go over 18.50 some, but Oxxo, Arco and TotalGas import gasoline, so gasoline goes up and they have to raise the price, also because of tariffs. It has to do with all that,” he explained.

“Yes, it is historic. 19 pesos is already a lot, Pemex also sells to them, I don’t know at what price, but the price seems too much to me. I don’t know the income they want to have, obviously, and they are not regulated by the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), and so each group can set its price,” Carbajal explained. (Berenice Gaytán / With information from Alejandro Vargas / El Diario)

