The procession Magna of Seville It will be celebrated tomorrow, December 8, 2024. For this, Esperanza de Triana and El Cahorro make a transfer to the Cathedral of Seville. Know in real time where the processions are going and all the breaking news.

16:51 Hope crosses the Triana Bridge The canopy of Hope crosses the Triana Bridge in a crowd of people milling next to the passage.

16:47 The Puppy advances along Calle Castilla

16:44 The Puppy walks down Castilla Street This is how the Cristo de la Expiración del Cachorro ran along the section of Castilla Street that runs between Ronda de Triana and Chapina.

16:43 The Christmas decorations on Castilla Street mix with the contrast of Paso del Cachorro The procession of the Puppy advances at a good pace along Castilla Street

16:41 This is how the Virgin of Hope has traveled the last meters of Pureza Street

16:39 The Virgin of Hope detained on the bridge near the little chapel of Carmen La Esperanza crosses the Triana bridge to continue the journey through the Catholic Monarchs, Pastor and Landero, Adriano, Puerta del Arenal, García de Vinuesa and Alemanes until the entrance to the Cathedral.

16:39 Triana devotes herself to her Esperanza Pureza Street has received Esperanza de Triana amidst joy and hubbub. One of the most striking moments was during the interpretation of the march Queen, Mother and Captainby José Luis Gómez Jaldón.

16:38 La Esperanza de Triana on the bridge and the Puppy in Castilla

16:34 La Esperanza de Triana arriving at the bridge

16:30 El Cachorro enters Castilla

16:28 Last minute of the transfers of Esperanza de Triana and El Cachorro The steps of Esperanza de Triana and the Christ of the Expiration of the Puppy are already on the street. The sorrowful one on Pureza Street is right now in the Plaza del Altozano, while the crucified Ruiz Gijón is advancing along Castilla Street.

16:27 The Cub’s departure This was the moment in which the Christ of the Expiration of the Puppy crossed the lintel of the basilica to head towards the Cathedral of Seville and participate tomorrow in the grand closing procession of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety.

16:20 “El Cachorro” (Saeta Sevillana) sounds to the Christ of Expiration

16:16 The Puppy comes out The Christ of the Expiration is already on the street to begin the transfer to the Cathedral on the occasion of the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety. At the same time, the Virgin of Hope of Triana arrives at Altozano

16:14 The Hope of Triana in Altozano This is what Plaza del Altozano looks like right now, awaiting the arrival of the Esperanza de Triana.

16:12 José Luis Sanz, mayor of Seville calls for the passage of the Cristo del Cachorro inside the Basilica The step advances through the interior of the Basilica, about to be placed on the lintel of the door.

16:07 The Virgin of Hope runs through the last meters of Pureza Street.

16:05 The Puppy is going to leave from the basilica The Christ of the Expiration of the Puppy, at the door of the basilica

16:03 The Cub’s guide cross comes out The Cachorro Pass is going to be built inside the Basilica of Triana

15:56 Just a few minutes until the doors of the Basilica of Cristo de la Expiración open At 4:00 p.m. the Cachorro brotherhood will begin to tour the streets of Seville on its way to the Cathedral for the II Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety

15:54 La Esperanza de Triana and El Cachorro will visit Baratillo Great day today in Triana that will focus on Our Lady of Hope of Triana and the Stmo. Christ of the Expiration of the Brotherhood of the Puppy for his processional outings to the Holy Church Cathedral of Seville on the occasion of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods. The Brotherhood of Baratillo will receive both in its chapel, showing, once again, its connection with the Brotherhoods of the Triana suburb.

15:44 Full of people on the Triana bridge to see Esperanza There is no room for a pin in the passage of Esperanza de Triana over the bridge

15:35 The Hope of Triana advances through Purity La Esperanza de Triana walks among the hustle and bustle

15:34 A lift for La Macarena on Pureza Street La Esperanza de Triana has just dedicated a tribute to the Macarena Brotherhood. The foreman, Juanma Cantero, has highlighted that both painful women share the same dedication: Hope. José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, older brother of La Macarena, has touched the hammer.

15:26 The Hope of Triana comes out! The canopy of Hope of Triana has just left the Mariners chapel and the Cigarreras band begins to perform Hope of Triana Coronada. The cheers of the devotees who gather on Pureza Street follow one another. The foreman orders the left forward to make a 360 degree turn before starting the road towards Altozano to the sounds of Triana of Hopethe march composed by Claudio Gómez Calado and that includes the Salve Trianera.

15:20 Parking for the Magna This Sunday, the Seville City Council opens up 20,000 parking spaces. The Cartuja car parks will be connected to the Plaza de Armas with shuttles. These shuttles and all Tussam lines will be free (except the Airport line), from 6:00 a.m. on the 8th.

15:17 The Hope of Triana is going to leave from the Mariners’ Chapel The last section leaves from the Mariners chapel. Hope of Triana is going to come out

15:16 No Christmas lighting for two days

15:11 La Esperanza de Triana, about to leave The banner of Hope of Triana, which is the last section, leaves the Mariners chapel. The departure of the pallium is imminent.

15:06 The Cross of Hope of Triana is arriving at Altozano

14:55 The older brother of the Macarena in front of the Esperanza de Triana It is the first time in history that the wand of chapels joins the presidency of the wand of dragons. José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, older brother of La Macarena, will accompany Esperanza de Triana in the presidency of the step.

14:54 The doors of the Mariners chapel open Ten minutes early, the doors of the Mariners chapel open and the procession begins to pass along Pureza Street. The San Juan Evangelista band has performed a medley of Triana marches such as Hope of Triana Coronada either Always Hope.

14:46 Macarena’s older brother will preside over the departure of Esperanza de Triana

14:39 Little public in the surroundings of the Mariners chapel

14:35 Marian flowers for Hope of Triana The floral decoration of the passage of Our Lady of Hope, designed for the closing procession of the Second International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety, is presented with delicacy and symbolism, impregnated with spirituality and the universal devotion that the Virgin awakens in the hearts of the faithful. In the center of this composition shines the lilyMarian flower par excellence, immemorial symbol of purity and grace.

14:28 Situation in the Triana neighborhood Quite a crowd around the Mariners chapel and Triana bridge and tranquility in El Cachorro so far

14:14 Purity Street looks spectacular

14:01 You wait at the Triana Bridge There are still three hours until the procession across the famous Isabel II bridge, and there are already some people who sit on the edge of the sidewalk to get a privileged spot

13:38 Schedules and itineraries of the Magna procession of Seville 2024 Check where each brotherhood will be on December 8:

13:18 Macarena’s older brother will be with Esperanza de Triana José Antonio Fernández Cabrero, older brother of the Macarena Brotherhoodwill preside today over the passing of the canopy of Our Lady of Hope during its transfer to the Cathedral of Seville. It is an example of the deep ties of union and fraternity that unite our brotherhoods.

13:15 Time for transfers The State Meteorological Agency points out that there will be a marked drop in temperatures during the two nights in which there will be footsteps in the streets of Seville for the closing procession of the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety. The weather forecast indicates that minimum temperatures of 6 degrees when the images return to their temples after having passed through the official route. For its part, the maximum temperatures will be on Saturday, December 7, 21 degrees while on the day of the Immaculate Conception of 16 degrees.

12:58 Tour of the transfer of Hope from Triana to the Cathedral This Saturday, at 3:00 p.m., the Esperanza de Triana begins its procession to the Seville Cathedral to participate in the II International Congress of Brotherhoods and Popular Piety.

12:56 Tour of the transfer from El Cachorro to the Cathedral These are the important data that you should not miss: Musically accompanies the Municipal Music Band of La Puebla del Río.

12:51 This is what the Real Maestranza bullring looks like The bullring of the Real Maestranza de Caballería is decorated for the closing procession

12:40 Transfer music The St. John the Evangelist cornet and drum band will open the procession of the Hope of Triana starting at 3:00 p.m. when the brotherhood places its guiding cross on the street, while the Las Cigarreras music band It will accompany the passing of the pallium, just as it does every morning on Good Friday. For his part, the Holy Christ of Expiration It will leave from 4:00 p.m. to the sounds of Municipality of La Puebla del Río in what will be his second day after the crucified man from Triana after his presence at the Santo Entierro Grande in 2023.

12:34 Aspect of Purity Street for the Esperanza exit

12:31 The Plaza del Altozano is filled with the public People sitting at this time of the afternoon in Altozano to witness the passage of Esperanza de Triana and El Cachorro

12:10 Transfer schedules The Hope of Triana It will be the first of the images that will hit the streets. Its departure from the Sailors’ Chapel is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. and his arrival at the Cathedral at 8:00 p.m.. He Holy Christ of Expirationfor its part, will leave its basilica at 4:00 p.m., arriving at the metropolitan temple at 9:00 p.m.. You will be able to follow the entire journey of both images through this live link.