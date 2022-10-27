Paris. Most of the seismic activity detected on Mars by the InSight mission shows that the red planet is “not as dead” as it might seem, as it moves like Earth or Venus.

The images of the desolate surface of Mars obtained by the probe of this NASA mission are misleading.

Because although “the planet’s main volcanic activity dates back to 3.5 billion years ago, it is not so dead,” says Clément Perrin, a physicist at the planetology and Earth sciences laboratory at the University of Nantes, in France.

In fact, Mars is quite alive judging by the periodic tremors recorded since February 2019 by the InSight mission. Its seismometer, a high-precision instrument developed by the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES), is located more than 1,200 kilometers from the Cerberus Fossae.

This is one of the “youngest areas on Mars, about 10 million years old”, “with open fractures, associated with volcanic activities”, explains Perrin, co-author of the study carried out by Simon Stähler of the Zurich Polytechnic and published in the magazine Nature.

These trenches, “true canyons, several hundred km long, up to a kilometer wide and a kilometer deep”, are of interest to researchers for several reasons. A recent geological study showed, with the help of images captured by a probe orbiting Mars, the remains of volcanic activity between 50,000 and 200,000 years ago. This is something “quite young, what we can have with dormant volcanoes in France,” Perrin said.

magma questions

The InSight mission provides a new look at these data, in addition to confirming with its seismic study that the planet is very much alive, although we do not see any active volcanoes.

“Before going to Mars with InSight, we thought that it was a bit at the end of its life, with a little active nucleus,” says the physicist. The researchers expected to find a planet shaken by “little earthquakes coming from everywhere,” a sign that it is slowly contracting as it cools, much as the Moon or Mercury do today.

But InSight’s seismometer recorded something else entirely, “mostly a source showing internal activity on the planet.” The machine detected, in the area of ​​the Cerberus trenches, earthquakes that scientists attribute to circulations of magma, molten rock, in the Martian crust at depths of 15 to 50 km.

“Although we still have a lot to learn, the evidence for possible magma on Mars is intriguing,” according to Anna Mittelholz, a postdoctoral researcher at the Lausanne Polytechnic (Switzerland), quoted by the university.

For his part, Stähler wonders if “what we see are the last remnants of activity in a formerly volcanic region or if the magma is moving east and a new eruption zone.”

To get the answer, a quick substitute is needed for the InSight mission, whose seismometer should stop working in the coming months. Your solar panels, covered in dust, won’t produce enough electricity to make it work.