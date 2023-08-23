Pianosa, the off-limits island, a tourist destination for magistrates. An exclusive paradise

Where do the holidays the magistrates? The answer comes from an investigation and is unbelievable, especially according to the disposable income which those who do that delicate job enjoy on average. Welcome to Pianosa resortexclusive club on the island overlooking the Tyrrhenian – reads in Il Giornale – for magistrates meet some requirements. First: love the simple lifein Spartan housing, a direct contact with nature. Second: be considered targets at risk, or at least pretend to be. Third: Don’t feel embarrassed about getting practically free holidays in a structure where mere mortals are not admitted, with the risk of stealing spaces from less well-off people, such as the prison staff. As bizarre as it may seem, to accumulate these requirements is a fair number of judges and prosecutors.

This story of the Pianosa resort – continues Il Giornale – has been buzzing in the air for some time, too good to be true. To figure it out, it was necessary to do a lot of phone calls and of jump ditches with the precise sensation that no one was too keen to talk about it. Because it’s true that there isn’t nothing illegal, and that the whole matter is regulated by a decree (314/2006 to be exact). But beyond the decree begins the gray area of ​​the unsaid, of the favor, of the absurd.

