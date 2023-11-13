The Attorney General of the State of Aguascalientes, Jesús Figueroa Ortega, reported that the magistrate Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo and his romantic partner They had injuries caused by knives, which could be the cause of their death.

He reported that they found traces of blood on the ground floor and on the upper floor of his home. There are signs of injuries themselves that have injured each other.



(Read: Non-binary gender ‘magistrate’ who fought for LGBT rights in Mexico is found dead)

Everything could have happened between the magistrate or his partner: Aguascalientes Prosecutor’s Office



The way the bodies were found also allows us to establish that everything could have happened between them; That is, the injuries could have been caused among themselves.



There is no indication that a third person was at the crime scene.said the prosecutor.

Jesús Ociel Baena with his voting card that specifies non-binary gender. Photo: Instagram: @ocielbaena

According to the prosecutor, an investigation is being carried out with a gender perspective, because the deceased belonged to the LGBT community.

He added that all specialized protocols will be applied with that approach considering the sexual orientation of each person.

In statements to the media, prosecutor Figueroa said that according to the investigations, based on videos, a third person had not entered the magistrate’s home.

The deceased had arrived home at 1:16 a.m. this Monday; In the morning the maid found them dead.

THE UNIVERSAL OF MEXICO

GDA