The magistrate of the Constitutional Court María Luisa Balaguer has issued a concurring vote with the sentence on the abortion law in which she criticizes that the guarantee body has not recognized it as a fundamental right of women. In her alternative text —according to the ruling, but with other arguments— she states that the total decriminalization of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy in certain cases could fully fit into the Magna Carta. Balaguer adds that the resolution issued does not shield in absolute terms the right of the pregnant woman to decide freely about her pregnancy and warns that any hypothetical future attempt to review the legislation on this matter should be carried out “with extreme caution and from the perspective of regressiveness of rights”.

In his separate vote, Balaguer argues that the legislator’s decision to criminally prosecute the voluntary and consented interruption of pregnancy must be analyzed as a limit to the right of the woman and, therefore, must be examined “from the perspective of the minimum invasion in the exercise of the right, assuming in this line the possibility of the total decriminalization of consented abortion. Faced with the thesis of the conservative sector of the court —which has criticized the abortion sentence with a dissenting vote for creating a de facto right that does not exist in the Constitution—, magistrate Balaguer considers that the ruling did not go that far, when it had had to proclaim the voluntary interruption of pregnancy as a fundamental right of women.

In the opinion of this magistrate, professor of Constitutional Law, although the Constitutional Court has not wanted to take the sentence to its final consequences, “the only possible conclusion” is that the 2010 abortion law, which defines a mixed system, with deadlines until week 14 and indications from that week of gestation, “has a place within the Constitution, just as a system of total decriminalization of consented abortion could have, if the legislator decided, at a given moment, to opt for this option of Criminal policy”.

In her alternative text to the Constitutional ruling —which in any case Balaguer supported with her vote— the magistrate states that the court could and should have gone further than it has done to guarantee essential principles and rights of the Constitution, such as the freedom and self-determination of women to decide on their own body. And he issues this warning about the possibility of going back: “The legal and jurisprudential modifications that we know of in comparative law show us how regressiveness is possible at the very moment that the decision-making axis of criminal policy is placed on the side of the religious morality and the logic of biopower through the control of the body and the vital projects of women”.

Balaguer also warns that at this time there is “the impossibility of terminating a pregnancy in the public health system in some provinces of Spain” and that this forces women to travel “unnecessarily” far from their homes, with the economic and psychological cost that supposes. The magistrate affirms that in the places where this happens “the logic of the conflict of values ​​prevails”, and as a result “it is the right of women that breaks before the exercise of the right to conscientious objection of health workers, before a deliberately slow system, or before the existence of an information policy deterrent”.

Balaguer admits in his vote that the recognition that there is a constitutional basis for the right of women to manage their own fertility, without interference from third parties, does not necessarily exclude “the criminalization of consented abortion in certain cases.” But he adds, what is required is that “this criminalization be exceptional, essentially residual and respectful of women’s fundamental rights.” This magistrate emphasizes, in any case, that the criminal sanction of consented abortion “only legally enshrines a moral prohibition.” And she explains this affirmation with the argument that “from a legal system, it is not possible to affirm without doubt that the harmful event is projected onto a third party, because it is not possible to affirm that the embryo or the fetus are person in a legal sense, and therefore, holders of rights and autonomous subjects”.

Balaguer affirms that the analysis of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy should not be based on the idea of ​​the conflict between prenatal life and the freedom of decision of the pregnant woman, because “this approach attributes to the embryo the nature of an autonomous and independent object of the woman who it gestates it”. And he adds that this vision does not fit “in an understanding of the dignity of women as a free, conscious and responsible individual, capable of assuming the obligations derived from her moral perceptions”. In short, Balaguer’s concurring vote believes that women, as a complete and autonomous human being, full holder of all the fundamental rights recognized in the Constitution, “must be recognized as free and capable of making decisions about themselves and their vital project , on his own body and on his personal moral conditions without the interference of the punitive power of the State”.