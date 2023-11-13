Ociel Baena, in Mexico City, in an image shared on his social networks in June 2023.

The lifeless body of Jesús Ociel Baena Saucedo and that of his romantic partner were found this Monday morning in a residential area of ​​Aguascalientes. Baena Saucedo was the first non-binary person to assume a position in a judiciary in Mexico and Latin America, last October, after the Electoral Court of the State of Aguascalientes recognized her identification. He magistrate He was found next to the body of his partner in the Punta del Cielo subdivision, where he lived. Authorities have said that investigations into the case are already underway. The security secretary of Aguascalientes, Manuel Alonso García, has declared that, according to the first findings, these are “facts of sentimental emotion” and that it is very possible that Baena Saucedo and his partner had argued and were themselves responsible for the happened.

“There is no indication that there was a third person at the scene. “They probably hurt each other,” she declared this afternoon to MVS the Secretary of Security of Aguascalientes, Manuel Alonso García, about the discovery of the two bodies. In addition, he has pointed out that the doors and locks of the house show no signs of having been altered or broken. He reported that a razor was found in Ociel Baena’s own hand and that it was probably what he hurt himself with, since it was not the only one found in the room. The official also said that, according to what was reported by a woman who usually works there, only the man was inside the home. magistrate and your partner.

The Secretary of Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez Velázquez, confirmed the death of Baena Saucedo during President López Obrador’s morning conference without commenting further on the matter. She assured, however, that the investigation will be carried out “to find the alleged perpetrator.” Aguascalientes media suggest that it could be a double murder and that there is no indication that it is a robbery or assault.

He magistrate He had become a figure with a strong presence on social networks where he used to share videos in which he posed in different outfits inside the Court offices. “The non-binary identity was the one that described me and even helped me transition in my gender expression,” he said when he took office in October, next to a rainbow flag, in reference to the movement for the rights of the LGTBI+ collective. .

On July 17, in an interview with Millenniumand after the shooting of Ulises Nava, an academic and LGBTI+ activist, Ociel Baena declared: “We all fear for our lives, it was Ulises, but it could have been other people who were at this event, we don’t know, we are dismay. And of course we are afraid, but we will be more afraid if we stop raising our voices.” Only two days before these statements, on July 15, Nava was shot when he was leaving the National Congress of Strategic Litigation for Rainbow Quotas, at the doors of the Discover Museum, in Aguascalientes. Baena blamed this and other acts of hate, above all, on people who hold public office and who have issued hate speeches against the LGBTQ+ community. “That encourages those murderers who walk the streets to go and take our lives just for not sharing our orientation and gender expressions,” he said.

Baena Saucedo was 38 years old, was originally from Santillo, in the State of Coahuila—in northern Mexico—and had a long career in constitutional law and also an extensive career as a defender of electoral rights. On his social networks he also described himself as “a non-binary person, a specialist in political-electoral rights, impeller of strategic electoral litigation with an LGBTIQ+ perspective.” She had been living in Aguascalientes for more than ten years, a historically conservative State governed for several years by the National Action Party (PAN). “I am doing what from the second year of high school until two years ago I repressed myself and prevented myself from doing. Since I put on lipstick, I feel more comfortable than you can imagine.” declared in an interview with journalist Gabriela Warkentin for EL PAÍS.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country