The publisher Oizumi Amuzio and the developer Byking announce that competitive team multiplayer Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul will be available in Japan next December 28th on PlayStation 4. The title, well known in arcades in Japan, will be available in a standard edition and in a limited edition that will include an artbook and an acrylic panel.

Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul is a competitive team-based action game where “magicians” And “sensitive” — characters who possess a variety of powers — face off in three-on-three matches. To make it easier for users who are not good at action shooter games that use a third-person perspective, the difficulty level of some operations has been changed, such as the ability to change targets with the press of a button and the automatic pointing.

Besides the single player mode, the main attraction of Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul resides in its online segment. There are many modes in which you can fully enjoy team battles, including “Ranked Match”, where rankings are reflected in match results, and “Casual Match”, not available in the arcade version and allowing you to play in matches three on three, two on two or one on one.

The single player mode features a story mode that was not present in the arcade version, with an original storyline for each character. The story is entirely voiced by seiyuu returning from the arcade version, also allowing those who play Magicians Dead for the first time not to be left behind and to better understand the game world.

Source: Oizumi Amuzio Street Gematsu