Mexico.- Next week will be the last holiday bridge of this month of aprilaccording to the official calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), and in this note we will tell you 3 Magic Towns where you will forget the heat that characterizes this time of year.

Last Friday, April 22, the holiday period that includes Holy Week and Easter ended, so that next Monday, April 25, students of all levels will return to the classroom. However, due to the meeting of the Board of the Technical Council the friday april 29minors who study preschool, primary and secondary school will enjoy a new bridge starting this long weekend.

Mazamitla, Jalisco

Located in the heart of the Sierra del Tigrein the state of Jalisco, the Magical Town of Mazamitla is the ideal place to spend the next holiday bridge this month, since in addition to having a splendid climate, families can enjoy its corners full of traditions and history.

In addition to this, this Jalisco destination offers beautiful natural sceneryas well as a diverse number of activities, ranging from gotcha and zip line, to hiking and photography.

If you are one of those who likes the cold, Mazamitla is definitely a good place to spend with the family, as it has an average temperature of 1° Celsius, having a semi-dry and semi-warm climate, such as a rainy season that includes the months of June. to October.

Mineral del Chico, Hidalgo

Another of the Magical Towns that are a formidable option to cross the last bridge of this month is Mineral del Chico, located in the state of Hidalgo. In this place you can practice different sports and recreational activities.

The average temperature of 14 degrees Celsiusmakes this tourist destination in Puebla ideal for hiking, rock climbing and, as if that were not enough, camping in the open air, fully enjoying nature.

Arteaga, Coahuila

Finally, this list could not miss the Magical Town of Arteaga, located in the state of Coahuila, which is immersed in the middle of a lot of forests with pines and valleys of apple trees.

Considered the Switzerland of Mexico, Arteaga has a most pleasant climate, making it an ideal destination to spend the last vacation bridge in April, since fresh stories prevail at any time of day.