Young man reveals that hundreds of university students studied a race that did not exist for which everyone wants to know if he will have the title, what is the degree? because he had already finished with all the subjects of the semesters.

The university narrated the story that many live, the lack of income to continue with the academic degree, the main reason for dropping out of school, however, she captivated everyone by narrating how she received help from her parents to be able to continue with school, but his dream of having a degree came to a halt since the career he chose was no longer there, despite having studied the years corresponding to the degree.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as “@halismontero” shared two videos which immediately went viral, since she carefully recounted how she began to study a career that did not exist, what the academic institution did and what the managers of the educational establishment respond to them

At the beginning of the clip, the young woman explained that due to the lack of income, her parents supported her, however, they only gave her two options: I know that education is a privilege and I know that a university education is an even greater privilege. .. In 2018 I didn’t have to choose what to study, I didn’t have the capital.”

For this reason, the young woman asked her family for support, while she found a job to be able to return all the economic income that they were given, since she did not want to waste time on exams: “they told me, you know what we are going to help you, but you want to be a nurse or you want to be a teacher because that is what we are going to help you with.

After giving the context, she went on to tell how she studied for a degree that did not exist: “I analyzed the situation and said, I am going to study to be a teacher.”

Although he stressed that he did not know in depth about teaching, he promised to give his best, because he had a great dream, to have a degree, and given the support he would receive, he agreed to choose the career his parents wanted, because he does not dislike it. the idea: “at that time they chose special education. I didn’t know what it was about, but I was discovering that special education was treating people with disabilities and children in vulnerable situations, I loved the idea”.

Therefore, she highlighted: “I was so grateful for the opportunity to study and dedicate myself to something so noble that I put all of myself, passed the exam and went to the university, which is not known as a university, but as schools normal for the country.

What is the career that does not exist and a university studied?

The young woman from the first day she arrived at the educational establishment allegedly approached the managers: “I arrived asking where I had to go for the degree in special education and from that day, from the first day of university.”

However, although she saw that not everything was going well, she remained firm, since she even moved to another city to be able to study: “then when I arrived they told me, ‘did you know? Your chosen bachelor’s degree is gone. Now it’s called educational inclusion and you stay or what’s up'”.

Therefore, the student revealed that she would continue since she had spent a lot of time and effort to be able to take that step, so she decided to stay in the race.

Following her, the student explained to her followers why she stayed at the university educational institution in charge of training school teachers: “I was in a school that is still linked to the SEP. So, well, I had no reason to be wary , a truly valued school where I live in the state.

Although everything was going well, he liked his career and was passionate about it, everything got complicated when processing the title: “When I was 4 months away from finishing my degree, they told me that I had to validate two semesters of English in one week. Of course that I did not agree, but nobody said anything. So I had to do it… already at work at the Secretariat they called me and said ‘you know what? We think you’re going to have problems with your degree'”.

As the viral video passed where the young woman affirms that the career she studied does not exist, she mentioned: “4 years she had me studying and not only me, but about 500 people, no less than 300. And they had me studying in a degree that did not exist, that it was not registered, that it was not official,

that the big authorities did not even know that the school was offering that degree

and well, yes, there were no separate titles, the title is not given to you… In the end, the entire generation was told that in June or July they would have updates on the case”, although he did not share part 3, as he says that You wait for the facilities to respond to you regarding the title.