Forever Entertainment has released the launch trailer for Magical Drop VIavailable from today in digital edition on Nintendo Switch And pc. The title is available for purchase on Nintendo eShop, Steam and GOG for the special price of €26.99which will remain unchanged for 14 days before returning to the original price of €29.99.

But that is not all. In fact, starting today it will be possible pre-order on the company’s website physical Switch editions of the game. Here are the two editions available:

unLimited Edition (€44.99):

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a booklet on the world of Magical Drop and a set of stickers

a numbered certificate of authenticity

Limited Edition (€64.99):

a copy of the game with reversible cover

a booklet on the world of Magical Drop and a set of stickers

a numbered certificate of authenticity

a set of 12 tarot inspired cards

3 metal pins

…all enclosed in a collector’s box

We do not currently know when the distribution of the physical edition will begin. Waiting to find out more, let’s enjoy the launch trailer for Magical Drop VIwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: Forever Entertainment