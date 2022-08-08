When we’re younger our bodies build new bone faster, but as we age it varies and becomes more difficult, which can lead to a general weakening of the bones.
The good news, however, is that there are ways to strengthen our bones and slow their aging, according to a report by Eat this Not That.
What we eat and drink can be a major factor in bone health, which includes incorporating more bone-healthy minerals into our diet.
Fortified milk or milk substitutes
We start with drinking milk, which is a good way to deliver important nutrients to your bones. Fortified milk and milk alternatives contain vitamin D, calcium and protein to support bone health.
Also, fortified milk is cow’s milk that contains additional vitamins and minerals that are not naturally found in large amounts in regular milk.
And if you’re lactose intolerant or don’t like cow’s milk, you can find milk alternatives that also contain extra vitamins.
These options include plant-based milks such as soy, oats, rice, coconut, cashews, and almonds.
Add dairy products to your juice
If you don’t like milk without any additives, don’t worry, there are other ways to mix it into your diet.
Adding some type of dairy to your smoothie is a great way to help your bones stay healthy.
And options like low-fat milk, yogurt, and even fortified soy milk are all great sources of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, all of which are great for developing strong bones!
Nutrition Today reports that protein makes up about 50% of bone volume and about a third of bone mass.
Since dietary protein is a key nutrient for bone health, it may be able to help prevent osteoporosis.
leafy vegetables
And if dairy is totally unacceptable to you, luckily there are other ways to get your calcium intake.
Eat this Not That explains that spinach and other leafy greens are a good source of calcium, adding that spinach is a particularly good leafy green to add to your smoothie because you may feel its taste after mixing it with other ingredients but you’ll still reap the nutritional benefits.
However, spinach may contain a high amount of oxalate, a natural compound that binds to calcium, which can lead to the formation of kidney stones.
As an alternative to spinach, another leafy green to consider adding to your diet is kale.
It is recommended that most people consume 2,500 mg of calcium per day. Half a cup (100 mg) of kale contains 254 mg of calcium, or 10 percent of your daily need, making it another excellent source of calcium that’s also juice-friendly.
Consume prune juice and other fruits
In addition, fruits act as great digestive neutralizers that support balanced pH levels which in turn helps maintain calcium levels.
Peaches are one of the fruits that are particularly beneficial for improving bone health.
A study published by the Integrative Physiology and Biomedicine Program and the Departments of Nutrition and Kinesiology at Penn State University reports that eating approximately 6 to 12 prunes daily may help reduce inflammatory disorders.
And if the thought of prunes or prunes makes you feel bad, try drinking fortified orange juice, which provides 350 mg of calcium, or roughly 25% of the daily value.
It is full of vitamin C, another important nutrient for maintaining healthy bones. You will also get 100% of your recommended daily requirement in just one serving.
#Magical #drinks #protect #bones #aging
