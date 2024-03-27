













The team behind the anime Magical DoReMiknown in Japan as Ojamajo Doremi, published a video celebrating its 25th anniversary. That was within the framework of AnimeJapan 2024 and shows the older characters of the series.

The idea was to show how they went from being adorable little girls to the adult women they are now. This trailer lasts just over a minute and stands out for showing them in an extremely adorable way.

Junichi Satō, the director of the original anime Magical DoReMiwas the one who made the storyboard or storyboard of the video, while Tatsuya Nagamine, episode director of this same animation, directed the trailer.

Yoshihiko Umakoshi again participated in the character design and was also the director of the video. Sho from YZ Entertainment is in charge of the fun choreography. This is how Toei Animation fulfilled what it promised long ago.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Toei announced on January 19, 2024 that there would be a special trailer celebrating this magical girl anime. So during these months the team mentioned above worked on this video of Magical DoReMi.

The first anime in the series premiered in Japan in 1999 and later came to the West. The person in charge of that was 4Kids, the company that localized and adapted the Pokémon anime to our region. But he made too many adjustments.

The version of Magical DoReMi that reached western lands is heavily edited. It wasn't the first anime that 4Kids modified excessively. He did the same with One Piece and caused its failure many years ago.

But those were different times and animation studios no longer allow such severe edits to their anime.

Fountain: Toei Animation.

Currently there are still many fans of this magical girl series and new projects in the future cannot be ruled out.

