July 30th is the birthday of one of the most important magical girls, the protagonist of Magical DoReMi. And it is also the day that its series commemorates its anniversary. This 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the title and Toei animation, which has always been its animation house, released a commemorative video of the series.

The video has as a soundtrack the song by Masami Makatsuka with the title “Watashi no Tsubasa” which was the ending song of the fourth season of Oh Majo Dokkan!

For this video, part of the previous production staff returned: Junichi Sato (director of the co-series Oja Majo Doremi, chief director of Aria The Crepuscolo and Waccha! PriMagi! ) on this occasion, as a storyboard artist, Tatsuya Nagamine ( director of Dragon Ball Super: Broly , Oh Majo Doremi) as director and Yoshiko Umakoshi (Hello, sweet Doremi , My Hero Academia ) as character designer and animation director.

The Toei Animation video is very special because it lets us see each of the magical girls sharing with their family, In addition, the protagonist meets her childhood self. Both have enormous angelic wings that vanish in time and space.

Without a doubt, the adventures of DoReMi They were special and in fact, We have films that let us see the cast at 16 and 17 years old, in their teenage years.However, the childhood of the magical girls was the most interesting and at the stage in which we met them.

Magical DoReMi It focuses on Doremi, Hazuki, and Aiko, who are three friends who embark on a path to become witches. It has five seasons of anime, light novels, movies, among other content.. In 2020 it was launched Looking for Magical Doremi a kind of spin off that focuses on three women already in adulthood who grew up watching the anime Magical Doremithe film commemorated the 20th anniversary of the series. Will there be any surprises?

Source: Toei Animation

What is DoReMi about?

Ojamajo DoReMi also known as Magical DoReMi It is a work by Izumi Todo and was adapted into anime in 1999, 2000, 2001 and 2002, as well as a film.

The series follows little girls who are in third grade.the protagonist is called Doremi Karukaze who one day enters an antique shop and recognizes a witch, she exposes her unintentionally and without bad intentions, the problem is that, when she realizes it, the witch has become a tadpolebecause she is a frog witch, now she cannot return to normal unless the girl turns her and for that, she will have to become a witch herself.

After this, a long path of learning begins in which she will have to pass nine levels to reach the level required to help the old woman. Along the way, her friends and even her little sister will join her on the great journey of magic manipulation.

