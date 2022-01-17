Sensational debut of Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open. The young tennis player from Murcia, in his first match of the year, beat his rival, the Chilean Alejandro Tabilo, whom he dispatched on the fast track, in three sets (6-2, 6-2 and 6-3). In less than two hours of the match, the pass to the second round of the El Palmar player was sentenced. Juan Carlos Ferrero’s pupil, who had not yet competed this season, appeared on court 7 of the Melbourne Park complex with a striking red sleeveless ‘look’, in which the physical change that he has given in the last months.

Much more muscular and with powerful serves that on many occasions exceeded 200 km/h, Alcaraz built a victory that everyone was counting on. However, the duel had a trap. The Murcian, seeded number 31 in Melbourne, had not played for two months and Tabilo, 135 on the circuit, arrived at the duel very smoothly, after overcoming a demanding preliminary phase in the Australian tournament and competing at a good level with the Chilean team in the ATP Cup played in Sydney during the first week of this month of January.

In fact, Tabilo was encouraged when he got a ‘break’ on Alcaraz’s second service. But it was a mirage. What followed was a brutal volley of tennis from the Murcian, who showed energy and determination after a five-week preseason that has helped him reach the first Grand Slam of the course in optimal condition.

Alcaraz began to destroy his rival with return winners and Tabilo began to lose most of the points he played with his second serve. The tennis player from El Palmar was gaining pace, returning to exhibit an improper poise of his 18 years. Ferrero and his agent, Albert Molina, encouraged him from the stands, but the truth is that Alcaraz did not need too much encouragement. Comfortable with the right and increasingly accurate with his serve (12 aces), the Murcian was eating his rival.

Tabilo was proud in the third set and wanted to resist with good services and cross forehands that hurt, on some occasions, his opponent. The Chilean did what he could, but ended up kneeling. Because with 3-3 in the third round, Alcaraz pressed the accelerator, added three games in a row and took advantage of his first match point to fasten the victory and sneak into the second round of the Australian Open, where the winner of the duel between Lajovic will be measured. and Fucsovics.