© Braun

Magic

The hand blender is mutating more and more into an all-purpose weapon in the kitchen. Now Braun also has a flagship on offer, which the manufacturer advertises as a “hand blender for everything”. Such a device only has a universal character when accessories are included. If you want to do it right, choose the “MQ9195XLI” version for 220 euros. Then the Multiquick 9 almost replaces the food processor. The device can use various cutting tools to chop soft and hard food, whip cream and egg whites, knead dough, and cut vegetables into slices or cubes. The smoothie function is not missing. The motor controls the speed in three modes so that everything works with the right turn. With 1200 watts there is enough power. Some food processors don’t have that much. (made.)