The hunt for the One Ringthe card that made all Magic fans talk about it due to its uniqueness, ended just a few days after the release of the Magic x The Lord of the Rings set.

The One Ring, as the name implies, is a truly unique card: only one copy worldwide to celebrate in a rather original way the most precious object of Middle-earth and beyond.

Magic’s strategy actually worked: the new set has enjoyed enormous popularity since before its release thanks to this card that, finally, it was found.

To announce it was PSAa site that evaluates the status of the most valuable cards to assign a score based on the conditions: The One Ring it is in good but not perfect condition, so much so that it gets a 9.

There are thousands of people who, eager to obtain the precious card, have begun a truly obsessive search: behind there was also a not indifferent economic issue as Dave & Adam’s, a well-known rare card resale shop, offered well 1 million dollars to have it.

At the moment, of course, the identity of the lucky Magic player remains a mystery: we hope you haven’t decided to throw paper… into a volcano!