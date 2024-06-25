Assassin’s Creed it certainly doesn’t need prosopopoeia or presentations: the brand of Ubisoft over the years, it has been able to inspire millions of players – with ups and downs, of course – and made Assassins and Templars popular all over the world. On the other hand Magic: The Gathering is the undisputed King of collectible card games: what happens when two such prominent and well-defined realities mix? What happens is that the resulting result is nothing short of amazing! Join Blake Rasmussen, Lauren Bond, Corey BowenAnd Aymar Azaizia from Ubisoft they presented to us Worlds Elsewhere: Assassin’s Creed and here’s what awaits us.

Heroes and iconic characters

In Elsewhere Worlds: Assassin’s Creed, the heroes who made the saga great come to life in the two-dimensional format of Magic cards, appearing in different versions:

What immediately catches the eye when observing Edward Kenway it is not the fact that among all the Assassins the Captain of the Jackdow, protagonist of the fourth chapter of the saga, is the most atypical of his colleagues, but rather the layout of the two versions, which on the left presents precisely the current style of a card of Magic, while on the right with the Memory Corridor we immerse ourselves more in the world of the Animus.

Similarly his descendant, Connor (which in this case has the name of his Indian tribe), shows us that the set will also contain the Foil-Etched variants which we know are highly coveted by collectors and all players passionate about this type of “brilliance” of the paper.

Crossing the eras, the cards will change “style”: the work of Ubisoft and the Magic creative team has been painstaking as always when it comes to these products (we had already seen it with The Lord of the Rings for example) and in fact even when It’s not a rare card, but Uncommonas Lydia Freyewe can see that there are all kinds of variations while the colors become dark and greyas London was at the time of the murderer’s life in question.

Adewale, Breaker of Chains introduces a new level of paper frames, such as the Extended which, unlike the others seen before, has less golden details, but with something more than the colleague we saw earlier.

Historical characters coming to life

As we know, in Assassin’s Creed our heroes meet characters who really existed: for example Ezio Auditore meets Leonardo da Vinci, Bayek meets Cleopatra and so on. This experience in Worlds Elsewhere allowed the development team to deal with characters of the caliber of Carl Marx and Socrates, an example below:

In this case, the Serialized Historical Figuresin Double Rainbow Foil which as we know is a peculiar type of paper foiling that makes it very smooth and shiny to the touch in a different way than usual. The variant of Socrates in this case, talking about the serialized, it can only be found in Greek regardless of the language of the package you have in your hands. Similar variants only come out of Collector Booster Packthe classic pack full of brilliant cards and exclusive variations.

Reprints and new paintings

Like any self-respecting expansion or set, there must be some reprints of the world of Magic: Lauren Bond he told us that the choice of these reprints is often linked, obviously speaking of Mondi Altrove, which cards may have a certain relevance to the world we are talking about. Obviously we are dealing with Assassins and others, so weapons such as swords will be the order of the day:

The idea of ​​then reproducing a scene like that of Ezio who climbs a tower and activates the Eagle’s Eye it seemed perfect for the paintings that this type of expansion has accustomed us to seeing and for that matter, include such a large scene in a single card it was quite difficult:

New Mechanic: Freerunning

The developers have equipped many cards in the set with the Freerunning mechanic, completely newwhich will come introduced in this seriesand that from now on will appear in many sets of Magic. The idea is that, in Commander games, it is possible to strike and perform special actions by taking advantage of a specific moment. Look at the card below to get an idea, thinking that this mechanic will not only have to do with the Commander format but will undoubtedly be more exploited there:

We leave you with the complete gallery of the cards released so far dedicated to Assassin’s Creedreminding you that the set will be available starting next July 5th.