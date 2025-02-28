Magic Worldas has been renamed THE HOTEL RESORTE OF THE Ancient Marina d’Or in Oropesa del Mar (Castellón) After it was acquired by the Fuertes Group and the Magic Costa Blanca Alicante chain, it will increase its template for its second summer with the new owners.

The company has announced that it will have a total of 1,200 workers for the high season of the next summer campaign, by expanding its offer with the reopening of the five -star hotel that includes the old marine water spa of the Oropesa complex. An establishment that will be called Pontiana Thalasso Hotel.

During his first summer, The group launched the other four hotels and apartments, aquatic parks, attraction parksrestoration services and live shows of the resort with A template of 1,065 peopleas reported then.

The five -star hotel that is part of the Magic World resort and will open this June, has been completely renovated after a total investment of 13 million euros which adds to which the new owners already made last year in the rest of the complex. Of that figure, more than 4 million euros were allocated to the renewal of the 193 room hotelwhile almost 9 million have gone to the modernization of Thalasso.

According to the company, after this deep face change Pontiana Mediterranean Thalasso will have dedicated latest generation facilities to well -being and health and with a wide variety of treatments based on the benefits of seawater.

Hiring and casting

As part of the process, Magic World has activated the selection of personnel to cover positions in different areas, from maintenance and restoration, to hotel management and entertainment.

In these personnel selection initiatives, it has been carried out A casting in Madrid to select the artistic team of the resort shows, to incorporate “talents of the sector nationally and internationally to create an offer of innovative and differentiating entertainment.”

The business leg in Benidorm

The Castellón coast complex is not the only point where its owners are making investments the Alicante Magic Costa Blanca hotel chain, total investments for 80 million euros announced to renew and expand its current offer.

In addition, the two partners plan to open this year what will be their second resort in Benidorm, baptized as Magic Pirates Isand, a pirate theme establishment with large areas of water and cabins. It will be located next to the Terra Natura Park, like the other resort in which both companies already participated together before investing together in Marina d’Or.

Besides, Magic Costa Blanca, which has more than 20 establishments and about 4,500 rooms In Alicante, Castellón and Valencia, the opening of another establishment with four stars and More than 300 rooms On the first line of beach in Benidorm, called Villa España, at the old Phenicia hotel in that city, its rooms will be thematized and dedicated to the historical and cultural heritage of municipalities throughout Spain, in addition to having the first pool suspended at a hotel in Benidorm.