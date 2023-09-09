MThe new Citroën C5 The four-cylinder with 180 hp is supplemented by an electric motor with 110 hp. The manufacturer specifies the purely electric range as 60 kilometers. However, the battery’s capacity of 12.4 kilowatt hours alone raises slight doubts, and in actual use the distance was never more than 40 kilometers. We used around 20 kilowatt hours for 100 kilometers in a third mix or seven liters of gasoline.

If you want to drive purely electrically, you have to go to the charging station more often. Infotainment with a search for electric filling stations is part of the standard equipment of the C5 X, which as a plug-in hybrid starts at 46,350 euros. The higher-end model variants have a 12-inch on-board monitor, the cheapest one has to be limited to 10.

Fragmented cockpit landscape

The cockpit landscape of the C5 X appears a little jagged and fragmented. Below the monitor, which has huge black borders, are the air conditioning vents and the controls below. Even though you can adjust a lot of details on the monitor, you can still find rotary controls and physical buttons for quick access, which is very practical in winter, especially since the system takes some time to start up.

The on-board monitor is operated with your finger; two buttons at the bottom are used to call up the main menu and set vehicle functions. There is a rotary control at the bottom right to regulate the audio volume.



The beautiful view: Citroën C5 X and its cockpit landscape

:



Image: Manufacturer



The main menu consists of large tiles whose color you can set yourself. If you are interested in the details, you will find further customization options in the depths of the menus, which smartphone fans should be happy about. Apart from that, the operation of the system is simple and intuitive, the equipment is mid-range and offers healthy home cooking in terms of telephony and media playback.



Seems rugged: the operating landscape of the Citroen C5 X.

:



Image: Manufacturer



A nice extra is the navigation from Tomtom including real-time traffic information. Traffic jams and disruptions are marked in color on the map, and the delay time can be seen at a glance. Charging stations show whether they are free or occupied. The voice recognition, which can be started by pressing a button or with the command word “Hello Citroën”, also does its job convincingly and quickly, although not immediately after starting the engine.

The small instrument cluster in front of the steering wheel, measuring just 5.5 inches diagonally, can also be personalized, but only within narrow limits. The look of this ad appears technical and spartan; the designer obviously lacked the strength to come up with a bold design. In this sense, opportunities with the head-up display were also missed. One is pleased that it is part of the standard equipment in the upscale model variants and is generously large. But it could show more information and have finer details, especially when navigation is active. All in all, the new infotainment is a successful development compared to older Citroën systems, but not a huge leap forward.