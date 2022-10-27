The most passionate already know this, but 2023 is the year in which the thirtieth anniversary since the birth of Magic: the Gathering, the most famous card game currently in circulation. To celebrate, Wizards Of The Coast has decided to release eight special sets, of which the second (the one we are going to analyze today) will be out on November 18th. This is finally going to showcase one of the most memorable and important events in the game’s lore, the War of the Brothers Urza and Mishra.

The story of the fantastic world of Magic the Gathering is carpeted with epic and iconic moments. Between battles against evil dragons, selfish gods, and power-hungry planeswalkers, the multiverse created by Richard Garfield’s mind has never known much peace. However, there are some moments in the timeline that have always only been told, without ever having had the opportunity to see them actually represented on cards.

And it is precisely on one of these that Wizards of the Coast has decided to base its next special expansion for the 30th anniversary of the game: the famous war between Urza and Mishra. These two fought on the known plan of Dominaria to the sound of artifacts and constructs, triggering a conflict of epic proportions given the power of the magic of both.

Urza, however, was immediately superior to his brother who, in order to be able to beat him, decided to ally with Phyrexia and be corrupted by its toxic power. We don’t know exactly how Urza finally defeated this alliance, but this new expansion will all revolve around this mystery. In fact, Teferi, in the present, will go back in time to find out, and recover a mysterious artifact who, hopefully, will be able to help him in his time with the battle that he will have to face together with the others.

Unpublished and unreleased mechanics from the past

Obviously this expansion of Magic: War of the Brothers will have the artifacts used by Urza and Mishra to fight as the key cards of the set. New mechanics will also be introduced, Prototype and the pawns Power Stonewhich will revolutionize many of the artifact decks that will be created in the future in any format.

The first is a keyword that will allow you to field very strong creatures at around half their mana cost and weakening them. You will then have the various effects of your cards available, but without having to wait to have all the necessary mana available. The latter instead are new pieces that can be used at any time for generate colorless mana to play artifacts or activate their abilities.

In addition to these, however, old mechanics will also be revived, in particular Unearth And Combine. With the first you will be able to summon a creature from the graveyard and give it haste and then have to sacrifice it at the end of the turn. While the second will allow you to, in fact, combine two cards into a single and powerful creature or planeswalker to obtain incredible effects.

Autobot, attack!

As we said before, this new set will be available on November 18th. The pre-release will be released on November 11th, while on Magic Arena it will be available from the 15th. The digital game will also be introduced to the Gold Packof the packages, in fact, that will guarantee you 6 rare or mythic cards among all those in standard format currently. Every 10 sachets purchased will guarantee you one, moreover, by pre-ordering the set of The War of the Brothers, you will be given another 5 for free.

As for the collaborations with external brands, which Wizards Of The Coast loves to do in recent years, this round is up to the Transformers. They will in fact be released 15 exclusive cards representing the war between the Autobots and the Decepticons, with many well-known characters and beautiful artwork (as usual in these special editions).

Last but not least, Commander players will also have their own dedicated product. In fact, two new decks will be printed, one dedicated to Urza and one to Mishra. The first in colors Esper will rely on the swarm of creatures to create an unstoppable army. The second instead, with the colors of Grixisit will be a pure aggro that will aim to quickly take control of the terrain to snowball and completely overwhelm your opponent.

This new set is very interesting and manages to touch the strings of many different players. In fact, it will satisfy fans of the lore as it will narrate one of the most important events and never represented in Magic history, the most competitive players will have new mechanics with which to compare and to take into account in the creation of decks.

Magic Arena players will have a new type of sachet which will help them get the cards they need faster, and collectors will have a new set dedicated to Transformers. In short, the hype for this expansion couldn’t be higher, and we can’t wait to hear your opinion on it too.